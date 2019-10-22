A promise I made to my mum keeps me going — Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu

Budding Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has disclosed that a promise he made to his mother has been his guide to succeed in his profession.

The 20-year-old left Kumasi to Accra as a 13-year-old to try his luck in one of the most important football academies in Ghana, African Talent Football Academy.

Salisu made a first step in realizing his dream of playing at the highest level when he left African Talent Football Academy to join Spanish club Real Valladolid in October 2017 after being discovered by Fran Castaño.

He however started with the U19 side before being promoted to the B side.

Shaken by the cold autumn of Pucelano, Salisu began his rapid transcript towards the elite.

A dream come true for the young Ghanaian defender of Real Valladolid, who looks back during this interview and remembers the different stays that his passion for football has prompted him to cover, sometimes against his mother's wishes.

In just seven months Salisu was in Valladolid, as he had agreed with Fran Castaño. He began working to fulfill the purpose that, since then, has been his beacon. A promise that has sustained its ability to overcome the adversities of the cultural and climatic shock; amend your mistakes and exploit your qualities.

“When I left Ghana, I promised myself that I would make my family proud of me, Salisu remembers

“The mentality is the key, " says the young guardsman.

He has been described as the next big time for international football after excelling in 9 outings for the Violets in the ongoing Spanish LaLiga.