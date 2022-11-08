"A season to be remembered"- Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari delighted after winning Finish league with HJK

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has shared his excitement after ending the season with HJK as a league champion.

The lanky forward joined HJK Helsinki on loan from Swedish giants Malmo FF and played a key role as they ended the season with the league title.

Abubakari took to social media to express delight and he is already looking forward to the next season.

"A season to be remembered. Kept achieving and fulfilling dreams again. Time to rest a little, already focusing on the next," he wrote on Instagram.

The 22-year-old's current deal with HJK expires on December 31 and will return to Malmo ahead of the start of next season.

Abubakari made 11 appearances in the Finish league scoring a goal, and was also involved in four Europa League games as well as two UEFA Champions League qualifying games.

He joined Malmo FF from Portuguese out Moreirense, helping them to league and Cup double last year.