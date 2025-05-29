"A season to remember"- Antoine Semenyo reacts after impressive campaign with AFC Bournemouth

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed delight after an outstanding season in the English Premier League with AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars forward enjoyed his best campaign with the Cherries and in the English topflight after ending the season with 11 league goals.

Semenyo's blistering performance seen him emerge as a transfer target for top clubs including English champions Liverpool.

The 25-year-old scored a brace on the final day as Bournemouth amassed their best points haul in the Premier League.

"24/25 season complete. One to remember for sure and thank God for getting through it injury free. Cherries fan base have been incredible all year around and thank you for the endless support!" posted the striker on social media.

While his future at Vitality Park remains uncertain, Semenyo will spend the summer making a decision over his next step.

Semenyo missed the Unity Cup tournament currently ongoing in London due to a minor injury.

