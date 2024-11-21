A thorough analysis of AFCON Qualifiers needed to determine the best course of action for Black Stars – Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has emphasised the need for a comprehensive analysis of the Black Stars' performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He believes that a thorough evaluation is crucial to understanding the team’s failure to qualify and deciding the best path forward.

“We need to look at what went wrong during the qualifiers. Was it the coaching? The management? The players? Only after a thorough analysis can we determine the best course of action,” Sannie Daara stated in an interview with Joy News.

Ghana’s disappointing performance in the qualifiers means the Black Stars will not participate in the 2025 AFCON tournament, set to take place in Morocco.

The poor outcome has raised questions about the team’s preparation and execution, as well as the leadership of coach Otto Addo.

While the GFA has not yet decided on Otto Addo’s future, the Black Stars' management committee has already been dissolved.

The GFA will meet with the coach on November 27 to review his report on the qualifiers and discuss the way forward.