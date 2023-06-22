"A true Ghanaian legend"- Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif eulogizes Asamoah Gyan following retirement

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has paid a glowing tribute to legendary striker Asamoah Gyan following his retirement from football.

After almost two decades of dedication to the national team, the former Sunderland and Stade Rennais striker hanged his boots on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Gyan announced his retirement during the Annual General Meeting of Afrixem Bank.

Tributes have since been pouring in for the former Black Stars captain, with the Minister being the latest to sing praises of the forward.

"Asamoah Gyan, a true Ghanaian legend, has announced his retirement from football. He is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players in African football history, and his legacy will live on for generations to come," wrote Honourable Ussif on Twitter.

"We are grateful for his service to the national team, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," he added.

Gyan ends his career with the record of being Ghana's all-time leading scorer and the African with the most goals at the World Cup.