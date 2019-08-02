Abass Issah cameos as FC Utretch suffer Europa League elimination

Ghanaian forward Abass Issah made his Europa League debut for Dutch side FC Utrecht on Thursday night as they suffered defeat to HŠK Zrinjski Mostar.

The on-loan Mainz O5 forward climbed off the bench in the second half but his effort was not enough as Utrecht lost 2-1 to the Bosnian side.

FC Utrecht were eliminated on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Abass replaced Vaclav Cerny in the 65th minute just when HSK have leveled a first half FC Utrecht goal from Simon Gustafson.

The game was forced into extra time, where Stanisa Mandic grabbed the winner in the 111th minute for the home side.

Abass is on a season long loan from German Bundesliga side Mainz O5.