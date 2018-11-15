Abdiqani re-elected unopposed as Somalia FA boss

Somali FA President Abdiqani Said Arab was elected unopposed for a new four-year term in office on Thursday after his highly successful first term in office.

The incumbent was handed another term by office by delegates after no one expressed interest in challenging him.

Abdiqani is regarded as the most successful FA president after taking charge four years ago

The new mandate will see him stay in office until 2022 after the event was supervised by CAF delegate Suleiman Waberi.

Abdiqani's development programmes for Somalia FA have been widely hailed culminating in him being crowned as the African Football leader of the year 2015 at the Caf Glo awards ceremony in Abuja.

The recognition was the culmination of his efforts in helping build the game in the war torn country and it was a satisfying moment for Abdiqani to be recognized in a gathering that represents the best of football on the African continent.

Abdigani was elected President of the Somalia Football Federation in 2014 after almost a decade as the Secretary General.

It has not been an easy journey for the federation with unstable political conditions and war that has raged on since the overthrowing of former president Siad Barre.

The Somalia football federation under President Abdigani have soldiered on despite so many odds against them and their development has been the talk of not only in the region but across Africa.

Passion, commitment and love of the game has seen Somalia wake up from the deep slumber as they focus and take shape in football development.

Organised under the motto of “Improving the Game by Learning from the Best,” Somalia have successfully managed to organize a football league that has actually attracted over 26 foreign players.

Abdiqani was recognized by Caf as the leader of the year because of his dedication to football and the professional organization of football development programs that protected thousands of Somali youths from falling into the hands of notorious criminals in the country.

That was an amazing achievement especially in the era of terror group Al Shabaab recruiting the youth.