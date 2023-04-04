Abdnego Tetteh targets top four finish for Bibiani Gold Stars over personal glory

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh is keen on helping his team finish in the top four of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Having drawn blank in five matches, the former Hearts of Oak and King Faisal forward scored a brace to power his team to a 3-2 win over Legon Cities in a tense Ghana Premier League fixture on Monday at the Duns Park.

As a result, Gold Stars have risen to sixth place, just a point adrift of Hearts of Oak who sit in the fourth position.

Despite increasing his tally to ten goals, he is rather focused on leading the team into a good position than winning the competing for the golden boot.

"My target is first for my team to be in the top four if not winning the league but for the goal king is a secondary matter, when I win it I will give thanks to God”

Asked if he can win the goal king, Tetteh said, “I hope so but that is not my target now, the target is to help my team to be in the top four”

Bibiani Gold Stars' next assignment will be a trip to 11th Real Tamale United after the Easter break.