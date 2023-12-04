Abdul Aziz Issah admits tough battle as Dreams FC triumph over Rivers United in CAF Confederations Cup

Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has candidly shared his thoughts on the challenging encounter his team faced against Rivers United in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

The Ghana FA Cup champions secured a hard-fought victory, with goals from John Antwi and Issah himself sealing the win at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After an early setback against Club Africain in Tunisia, Dreams FC were determined to bounce back on home turf. Issah, who found the back of the net during the game, admitted that Rivers United presented a formidable opposition.

"It was a difficult game for us because we had lost in Tunisia to Club Africain in our first game. Coming back home, we were determined to win at all costs. It was a difficult game for us. Rivers United felt they were more experienced than us, but we thank God for the victory," Issah remarked.

The motivation within the Dreams FC camp was palpable as they aimed to secure the three points crucial for their progression in the competition. Issah emphasised the significance of the win, acknowledging that a defeat against Rivers United could have jeopardised their chances in the CAF Confederations Cup.

"We were all motivated and poised to pick up the three points at all costs. We knew a defeat against Rivers United could derail our chances in the competition. We thank God and everyone who played a role in this win," he added.

With this victory, Dreams FC are now set to face Angolan outfit Academica do Lobito in their upcoming third group game of the Confederations Cup this weekend.