Abdul Aziz Issah delighted with Black Stars debut: “It’s a dream come true”

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has described his debut for the Black Stars as a dream fulfilled after featuring in Ghana’s Unity Cup against Trinidad and Tobago at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

The 19-year-old, who graduated from Ghana’s U-20 side, said the moment marked a proud milestone in his career. Speaking to the Ghana FA’s website, Aziz expressed gratitude for the opportunity to wear the national colours at senior level.

"I feel very good; it’s a dream come true. Every player in Ghana wants to play for the Black Stars," Aziz said. "Playing for the senior national team from the U-20 level is a great achievement. I feel very proud and very happy for that."

The former Dreams FC winger admitted to being nervous when told by the coach he would be coming on, but remained focused on proving his worth.

"It was full of excitement when the coach told me I would be coming on. Even though I was nervous, I was happy for the opportunity. I wanted to do well and prove myself."

Aziz is expected to play a bigger role in the team’s future after his encouraging display.