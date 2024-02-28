Abdul Aziz Issah: Dreams FC sensation hailed as the "Darling Boy of Africa"

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has showered praise on his young prodigy Abdul Aziz Issah dubbing him the "darling boy of Africa."

The 19-year-old winger has been instrumental in Dreams FC's recent successes, helping secure the Ghana FA Cup last season and emerging as the joint-top scorer in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

Aziz's remarkable contributions include three goals and two assists in five group-stage matches, propelling Dreams FC to the summit of Group C in the prestigious African club competition.

Coach Zito acknowledged the challenges posed by opposing teams strategically targeting Aziz, expressing his commitment to helping the talented player continue to shine on the field.

Zito's declaration that Aziz is the "darling boy of Africa" suggests the winger's growing reputation and popularity within the football community.

“Aziz is a player every opposition coach will strategise for him, so in some cases you see him go deep into our 18. I am also trying to help him to come out with what he has," Zito stated.

“For Aziz, now he is the darling boy of Africa. When I tell you those who are coming for him, you would be surprised.

In addition to his stellar continental performances, Abdul Aziz Issah has also made a significant impact in the Ghana Premier League, featuring in 15 games and scoring six goals.