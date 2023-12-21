'Abdul Aziz Issah reminds me of Fatawu Issahaku' - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito 

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has showered praise on young talent Abdul Aziz Issah for his outstanding performance in Wednesday's victory over Academica do Lobito in the CAF Confederation Cup, drawing comparisons with former attacker Fatawu Issahaku.

In a resounding win at the Baba Yara Stadium, Dreams FC showcased their dominance over Angolan side Academica do Lobito, with Aziz Abdul Issah's sensational long-range goal standing out as a highlight.

Coach Zito, visibly impressed by Aziz Issah's versatility and skill, remarked, "This boy is versatile. I can use him on the left side, and I can use him on the right side, so today I changed his role, and then you saw it.

"He was very versatile, going everywhere freely, and then look at the marvellous goal he scored; he made me remember my old boy Fatawu [Issahaku]."

The comparison to Fatawu Issahaku, a former Dreams FC player known for his flair and finesse, holds significance as Aziz expertly found the net from the midfield, reminiscent of Fatawu's trademark style during his time with the club.

Meanwhile Dreams FC are a win away from proceeding to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.