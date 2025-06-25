Abdul Aziz Issah targets club breakthrough after Black Stars debut

Former Barcelona midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah has turned his attention to earning regular playing time at club level after making his senior debut for Ghana.

The 19-year-old, who spent a difficult season on loan at Barcelona B, is currently back at Dreams FC but is expected to secure a move away this transfer window.

Despite managing just 26 minutes of game time during his loan spell in Spain, Aziz’s talent remains highly rated. He was a standout for Ghana during the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and is now eyeing a fresh start to reignite his career.

“After this debut, I think it is time to stay focused,” he told ghanafa.org. “It is time to get more playing time and more games at my club level, and I think everything will be fine if I do well with my team.”

Aziz believes that consistent performances at club level will open more doors internationally. His recent debut for the Black Stars in the friendly against Trinidad and Tobago has boosted his profile and confidence.

Clubs both locally and abroad are monitoring his situation, with talks reportedly ongoing over his next destination. For now, Aziz remains focused on building momentum and securing his place in Ghana’s future plans.