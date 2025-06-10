Abdul Aziz Karim shines with most clean sheets in 2024/25 Access Bank Division One League

Port City goalkeeper Abdul Aziz Karim delivered a standout campaign in the 2024-25 Access Bank Division One League, finishing the season with a league-best 18 clean sheets, the most by any shot-stopper across the three zones.

Karim’s commanding presence between the sticks was instrumental in Port City’s strong performance in Zone Three, where the club finished as runners-up behind promoted Hohoe United. Though they narrowly missed out on qualification to the Ghana Premier League, their impressive defensive record was largely anchored by Karim’s reliability in goal.

Throughout the season, Karim consistently frustrated opposing attackers with his quick reflexes, positioning, and composure under pressure. His 18 shutouts reflect not only individual brilliance but also the defensive discipline of a well-organized Port City side.

While promotion eluded the team, Karim’s performance has not gone unnoticed and is likely to attract interest from top-tier clubs looking to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

As Port City regroups for another push at promotion next season, Abdul Aziz Karim’s heroics remain a source of pride and inspiration for the club and its supporters.