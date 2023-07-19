Abdul Aziz Nurudeen shows gratitude to Hearts of Oak after successful surgery

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has expressed his earnest gratitude to the club for bearing the entire cost of his surgery to correct a thigh injury.

The combative midfielder left Ghana for South Africa in September, 2022 to go under the knife, which was successfully done.

Nurudeen was sidelined the whole of the 2022/23 Premier League season but has since returned to Ghana and is set to join the team when they begin their pre-season.

He told Kumasi-based Kessben TV: “Very very grateful because billions was spent to see me through this surgery. The cost of my ticket, accommodation, good hospitality, and caretaker were all borne by the club. We are talking about billions so why won’t I be grateful. I will, and everywhere, I will say it confidently. So, I am very grateful for what they did for me.”

By Suleman Asante