Abdul Aziz Yakubu converts from the spot but Rio Ave lose in Portugal

Striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored his seventh league goal in the Portuguese top-flight on Sunday, 29 January 2023, but his side Rio Ave lost 3-1 at Vizela.

The 24-year-old converted a spot in the injury time of half time to go into the break with a break.

Vizela leveleld on 55 minutes through Samu and then doubled their lead courtesy Igor Juliao in the 64th minute.

In additional time, Milutin Osmajic added the third and this was after Brazilian Aderllan Santos was sent off for a straight red card offence.

Yakubu was making his 17th league appearance for the side and was replaced in the 63rd minute by countryman Emmanuel Boateng.

The Tamale-born recently had a move to Egyptian side Al Ahly fall through due to health reasons.

Widespread reports claimed he failed a medical.