Abdul Fatawu Issahaku confirms permanent move to Leicester City 

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has confirmed his upcoming permanent transfer to Leicester City this summer, according to GHANAsoccernet.com.

The announcement was made by the talented youngster at the Ghana Football Awards.

Issahaku, who joined The Foxes on loan from Portuguese club Sporting CP last summer, will make his move permanent following a successful season.

During his loan spell, the Ghana international played a pivotal role in Leicester City's promotion back to the Premier League, contributing six goals and 13 assists.

Leicester City is set to activate the €17 million buyout clause, having seen Issahaku play over 60% of their games last season.

Despite facing a transfer embargo due to profit and sustainability rule violations in the 2022/23 season, the club remains committed to retaining the promising winger.

The deal will see Steadfast FC, Issahaku's former club, receive 50% of the transfer value once Leicester City pays the €17 million fee. Since Sporting CP acquired Issahaku in 2022 for €1.2 million, the substantial gain of €15.8 million will be split between Steadfast FC and Sporting CP, with each club receiving €7.9 million.