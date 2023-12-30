Abdul Fatawu Issahaku earns English Championship Team of the Week honours with stellar performance against Cardiff City

Leicester City's young sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has secured a well-deserved spot in the English Championship Team of the Week following his standout performance against Cardiff City on Friday night.

The 19-year-old winger, on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, continued to impress for the Foxes as the secured another win in their quest to return to the Premier League.

Issahaku played a pivotal role in Leicester's 2-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium, contributing both assists in a stellar display of skill and finesse.

The Ghanaian prodigy showcased his excellence by setting up midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the opening goal in the 18th minute.

Not content with just one assist, Issahaku played a crucial role in the second goal, providing a decisive pass to James Justin, who netted a remarkable goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Having made 21 appearances for Leicester City during his loan spell, Issahaku has accumulated an impressive record of two goals and seven assists. The winger has become a key figure in Enzo Maresca's squad, earning recognition for his consistent and impactful performances.

Leicester City, with the option to make Issahaku's move permanent at the end of the season, could retain the services of this rising star as he continues to shine in the English Championship.

Below is the Team of the Week for round 25 of the English Championship