Abdul Fatawu Issahaku earns English Championship Team of the Week recognition

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been recognised in the English Championship Team of the Week due to his outstanding performance against Leeds United during the weekend.

This marks the second consecutive week that the 19-year-old has earned a spot in the team, following his debut appearance last week, which followed his first goal for Leicester City against Swansea City.

Despite Leicester City's defeat to Leeds United, Issahaku showcased his talent on the pitch, and he was close to adding to his goal tally when he struck the crossbar.

Issahaku is currently on loan at Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon, a renowned Portuguese club. Leicester City, the 2015/16 Premier League champions, holds the option to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

The Ghana youngster after the 2022 World Cup has failed to make the cut to any subsequent call-up to the national team and was only invited to the Black Meteors the U-23 side where he proved to be a key player for the team marching them to the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco after scoring two crucial goals in a two-legged matchup against Algeria in the final round of qualifiers.

The young Ghanaian talent is hoping to maintain his form with the Foxes and eventually win back his place in the Black Stars as they gear up for crucial assignments in the future including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and 2023 AFCON.