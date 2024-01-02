Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku excited as Leicester City secure impressive win over Huddersfield Town

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expressed his joy following Leicester City's commanding 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in the English Championship.

The Black Stars winger, who opted out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), played a key role in the Foxes' triumph at the King Power Stadium, starting the match and playing for 80 minutes before being substituted.

Taking to social media, Issahaku shared his excitement, posting, "Alhamdulilai +3points we move," on X, as reported by Footballghana.com.

Leicester City took a 1-0 lead into halftime, with Ireland international Thomas Cannon scoring in the 40th minute. The Foxes continued their stellar performance in the second half, securing three more goals. Portugal international Ricardo Pereira netted the second just two minutes after the break, followed by another goal from Thomas Cannon in the 61st minute. Although the visitors reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute, Stephy Mavididi sealed the victory for the hosts in the 77th minute.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, at 19 years old, has been a standout performer for Leicester City in the Championship, contributing two goals and seven assists in 22 games. His stellar performance against Huddersfield Town adds to his impressive season with the Foxes.