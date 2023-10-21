GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku nets his first goal of the season in Leicester City's 3-1 victory over Swansea City

Published on: 21 October 2023
Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku found the back of the net for the first time this season, playing a pivotal role in Leicester City's 3-1 triumph over Swansea City in the English Championship on Saturday.

Swansea City initially took the lead with Matt Grimes striking the opening goal in the 20th minute.

However, Leicester City bounced back as Jannik Vestergaard managed to equalize in the 44th minute.

The standout moment of the match came when Fatawu Issahaku unleashed a powerful shot, slotting home a crucial goal in the 63rd minute, restoring the lead for The Foxes.

Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the victory with an additional goal in the 87th minute.

Issahaku's impressive form has been on full display since his loan move to Leicester City from the Portuguese club, Sporting.

Watch the goal below:

 

