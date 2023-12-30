Abdul Fatawu Issahaku provides two assists as Leicester City secures convincing victory over Cardiff

Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered a stellar performance on Friday night, playing a pivotal role in Leicester City's commanding 2-0 triumph over Cardiff in Round 25 of the English Championship.

The clash took place at the Cardiff City Stadium, where the talented teenager Issahaku, deployed on the flanks, showcased his prowess with his favored left foot, causing constant headaches for the hosts' defense.

Issahaku's impact was evident in the first half when he provided a key assist to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who confidently found the back of the net, giving Leicester City a lead to carry into halftime.

The Black Stars winger continued to shine after the break, contributing another assist, setting up James Justin to secure a delightful 2-0 victory for Leicester City after the 90 minutes.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's impressive stats for the season include two goals and seven assists in 21 appearances in the English Championship, underlining his significance to Leicester City's success.

The team will undoubtedly look to build on this strong performance as they navigate the challenges of the Championship campaign.

The 19-year-old is set to join Ghana in camp as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ikvory Coast.