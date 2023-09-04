Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's debut for Leicester City: A tactical analysis by AfroStat's Scott Geelan

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his debut for Leicester City in a 1-0 defeat to Hull City in the Championship on September 2, 2023.

AfroStat's Scott Geelan analyzed Issahaku's performance in the game and highlighted some positive aspects and areas for improvement.

Positive aspects of his performance

Issahaku played wide on the right, which gave him time and space to operate, creating isolation dribbles, simplifying his reads, and giving him time to switch play .

Issahaku showed his ability to identify spaces to progress into or switch into as a passer when he has time and space to operate

Issahaku's explosiveness, contact balance, and control of his speed make him a useful isolated dribbler, particularly when he has time to get himself and the defenders moving Issahaku's one-on-one skills were praised by Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca

Areas for improvement

Issahaku's decision-making issues were evident with some poor shot locations with better options available . Issahaku's defensive awareness needs improvement, as his man got a run on him a couple of times, which is a problem in Leicester's system given the spaces that open when players come free More static dribbling situations, tighter spaces, and decision-making remain challenging for Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu hits the post on debut 🔵 pic.twitter.com/FAMzwqGrX8 — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 4, 2023

Overall, Issahaku's debut for Leicester City was positive, and he showed promise for the future.

Leicester City fans will be hoping to see more of him in the coming games.

With time and experience, Issahaku can improve on his decision-making and defensive awareness to become a valuable asset to the team.

The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Sporting CP.