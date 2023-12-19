Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's stellar performance earns praise from Dewsbury-Hall in Leicester's victory over Birmingham

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has praised his team mate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for his impactful contributions in Foxes' 3-2 victory over Birmingham City in the English Championship on Monday.

Dewsbury-Hall commended Issahaku's hard work, highlighting his role in assisting two goals during the narrow win.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian provided a brace of assists for Stephy Mavididi's goal in the 10th minute and Dewsbury-Hall's goal in the 21st minute to ensure Leicester's push for promotion to the Premier League remains alive.

Dewsbury-Hall specifically lauded Issahaku and Mavididi for their standout performances, emphasizing their hard work for the team.

"It's a great ball by Abdul [Fatawu]… They (Mavididi and Fatawu) were very good tonight. From minute one, they were causing problems, and they got their rewards with their goal contributions tonight, so I'm very proud of them because they work hard.

"They have great flair, but they also work hard for the team."

Issahaku, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has two goals and five assists in 19 games, raising the possibility of inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON.