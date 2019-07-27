Abdul Ganiu will be included in our squad for Africa -Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Communications Director for Asante Kotoko Kennedy Boakye Ansah has disclosed that Abdul Ganiu will be included in the team’s Champions League squad despite his injury concerns.

The former Karela United defender sustained a injury last weekend during the team training at the Adako Jachie training ground.

Ghanasoccernet understands the defender may miss the team’s first leg against Kano Pillars in the Champions League preliminaries but May recover on time should they progress to the next round.

"Abdul Ganiu is still part of our African squad and we are all hoping and praying he can recover on time to help the team in our African campaign, he told AshhFM.

"Our medical team have accessed his(Abdul Ganiu) situation and we are waiting for their final report but if there is the need to take him to Germany for surgery,everything will be in order"