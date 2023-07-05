'Abdul Gazale needs to learn under a new coach at Kotoko' - Gabriel Opoku Ware

Former Kotoko defender Gabriel Opoku Ware says Asante Kotoko youth coach Abdul Gazale should be given an opportunity to learn under a new coach in order to be ready for future opportunities.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions are without a substantive coach following the dismissal of Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo for an underwhelming performance.

Gazale was named as Kotoko's temporary coach until the end of the season, and he guided the club to a fourth-place finish.

The club are still on the hunt for a new coach ahead of the new season with former player Kwesi Appiah emerging as a possible name to take over among other big names. Meanwhile, a section of fans believes Gazake is capable of building a youthful team that can compete in the future.

However, Opoku Ware is unsure of Gazale's competence at the moment but believes he has the potential to coach the Porcupines provided he gets the opportunity to work under another coach.

“They should bring in a new coach because Gazale is not up there yet. He is good but he needs to learn more. They should bring someone else so that Gazale can understudy the person. Maybe in future, he can take up the job," he told Kessben FM.