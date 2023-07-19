Abdul Gazale responds to 'sabotage allegations' by former Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo

Coach Abdul Gazale has slammed Burkinabe tactician, Seydou Zerbo following an interview which was granted by the former Asante Kotoko coach on Kumasi-based Fox FM on Monday.

The former Asante Kotoko coach unleashed a stinging attack on his former deputy coach Abdul Gazale and goalkeeper's trainer, Issah Najahu, accusing them of sabotaging his term at the club.

He labeled the two trainers as his foes who were plotting his departure.

“The biggest problem I faced at Kotoko was Abdulai Gazale and Issah Najahu, who did not accept my arrival at all. They did everything to ensure my failure.

“They are enemies of progress who plotted my downfall. They spent their time making things difficult for me and Islam Nazim at Kotoko,” Coach Zerbo stated.

Gazale has responded to the accusation calling Zerbo 'unprofessional' to act in that manner.

“It is unprofessional for Coach Seydou Zerbo to make these baseless allegations against me,” Coach Gazale told Oyerepa FM.

The youth coach who took over on an interim basis after Zerbo's departure said, what happened between himself and the Burkinabe trainer was almost the direct opposite of Zerbo's initial complaint in the media.

According to Gazale, Zerbo least respected him and talked down on him occasionally even in the presence of the players. He further states that it was a major cause of the team's failure during last season's campaign.

“I didn’t expect such a thing to come from him because when I was around we played about six matches and he acted a way to me by shutting me up in the dressing room so I asked the management to stay out because I cannot work with someone who doesn’t trust me.

“After the dressing room incident, he disgraced me before all the players and told them he will never allow me to warm up with the players.

“As soon as I did that, Kotoko played about 16 matches and things were not going well.

“Coach Zerbo cannot sit anywhere and accuse me of sabotaging him because the number of matches I was involved was lesser than the number of matches I was absent so how will I be somebody who was sabotaging him.

“It’s an unfortunate statement he has made. I did not expect that from him. He is the only coach that has complained about sabotage out of the many coaches I’ve worked with,” he concluded.