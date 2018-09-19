Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak declares himself 'best man' for Asante Kotoko coaching job

Celebrated coach Abdul Razak Abdul Karim has pitched himself for the vacant Asante Kotoko position.

The 1978 African Footballer of the Year has described himself as the best man for the job.

Asante Kotoko are on the market shopping for a new coach after Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned last week.

''I’m always ready for Kotoko. No one has contacted me yet. But my doors are always open. If they want me they know were to find me,'' Razak told FootballmadeinGhana.

''Am the best man for the job. Going round and trying different coaches will not help the club. I know the ins and out of the club . I know what they want. I won’t say a lot about it. They know what I can do.''

Razak led Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League in 2003 when returned.

History:

He played for several clubs in the 1970s and 1980s, notably the local club Asante Kotoko and the New York Cosmos in the defunct North American Soccer League (NASL).

Razak, also played for clubs in the UAE, Egypt and Ivory Coast, and was ranked by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2007 as one of the confederation's 30 best footballers of the previous 50 years.

The Ghana legend who was also voted as the Africa Footballer of the Year in 1978 has coached clubs in Mali, Sudan, Qatar and many clubs in North Africa.