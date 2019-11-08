Abdul Halik “Rooney” Hudu grabs last gap win for IK Frej in Superettan League play-off against Umeå FC

Ghanaian teenage sensation Abdul Halik “Rooney” Hudu scored the match winner for IK Frej in their 1-0 win over Umeå FC in the first leg of the Superettan League play-off.

The 19-year-old stole the match, scoring with a minute left on the clock after capitalising on a defensive howler.

The narrow win away from home has put the side in pole position to retain their status in the Swedish second-tier league ahead of the reverse fixture.

The former Inter Allies man is currently on loan from Hammarby IF.