Abdul Manaf Nurudeen needs more games to become Black Stars first choice goalkeeper - Abukari Damba

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abukari Damba beleives Abdul Manaf Nurudeen will need more games to become Black Stars first first-choice goalkeeper.

KAS Eupen goalkeeper was praised after Ghana's 1-1 draw against Angola in the Matchday five games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Luanda.

He again kept the post in their 2-1 defeat against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final Group F games of the qualifiers.

Following his performances, Damba praised Manaf Nurudeen but asserted that he will need more games to become the best.

“I wish to express my gratitude to all the goalkeepers who have held the fort for some time now but I want us to understand that it is not a one of thing. Goalkeeping is a very sensitive position, it’s a very specialized area, we need to have consistency and consistency will only come about when you play many more games."

“That is what builds your temperament for bigger games, it’s not just about playing one game or two games, you perform well, which makes you an outstanding goalkeeper. Yes, it is good to start, along the way you can have some challenges left and right but how are you able to come back, how able to deal with the challenges as and when they come."

“So for me, I think they are doing their part, they are doing well but we need to see them in different levels, different games, different opponents, playing under pressure, how they are able to recover after one or two mistakes. So in my opinion it’s about consistency and it is the consistency which is lacking among these goalkeepers.

“Because you cannot be able to tell the performance of a goalkeeper in two or three games. Let’s see them in competitions, let’s see them in tournaments and see how they are able to stand the rest of time.” Abukari Damba told Pan-Africa Football.

Manaf Nurudeen, who rose from the U-20, has made four appearances for the Black Stars. He has played six matches for KAS this season, conceding 10 times with no clean sheets under his belt.