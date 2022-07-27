Abdul Mumin: Rayo Vallecano's bid for Ghana defender rejected by Vitoria Guimaraes

Rayo Vallecano's bid for Ghana defender Abdul Mumin is said to have been rejected by Vitoria Guimaraes.

The Spanish are interested in the central defender and, according to reports, have made a bid, but the Portuguese club have declined to sell.

Vallecano are said to be disappointed by Vitoria's decision, but they haven't given up hope yet, with several weeks left in the transfer window.

They would try to improve their offer in order to persuade Vitoria, who see Mumin as an important part of their set-up heading into the new season.

The Spanish La Liga club last week joined La Liga rivals Valencia in pursuing the highly-rated Black Stars centre-back.

Mumin was a standout performer for the Portuguese club during the 2021/22 season, prompting serious interest from a number of clubs, especially Spain.

Vallecano are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season to improve on last season's performance, and the 24-year-old is seen as a good option.

Vitoria SC want 5 million euros for the player they signed for free in 2020.

Mumin has made 57 appearances for Vitoria and has become an integral part of Pepa's squad.

He has previously played for FC Nordsjaelland and HB Koge.