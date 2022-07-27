Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Abdul Mumin: Rayo Vallecano's bid for Ghana defender rejected by Vitoria Guimaraes

Published on: 27 July 2022
Abdul Mumin: Rayo Vallecano's bid for Ghana defender rejected by Vitoria Guimaraes
FUTEBOL - Abdul Mumin jogador do Vitoria, durante o jogo Famalicão - Vitoria Guimarães relativo a 8 jornada da LIGA 2021/22. Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho. Famalicão. Sexta feira 1 de Outubro de 2021. (ASF/HELENA VALENTE)

Rayo Vallecano's bid for Ghana defender Abdul Mumin is said to have been rejected by Vitoria Guimaraes.

The Spanish are interested in the central defender and, according to reports, have made a bid, but the Portuguese club have declined to sell.

Vallecano are said to be disappointed by Vitoria's decision, but they haven't given up hope yet, with several weeks left in the transfer window.

They would try to improve their offer in order to persuade Vitoria, who see Mumin as an important part of their set-up heading into the new season.

The Spanish La Liga club last week joined La Liga rivals Valencia in pursuing the highly-rated Black Stars centre-back.

Mumin was a standout performer for the Portuguese club during the 2021/22 season, prompting serious interest from a number of clubs, especially Spain.

Vallecano are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season to improve on last season's performance, and the 24-year-old is seen as a good option.

Vitoria SC want 5 million euros for the player they signed for free in 2020.

Mumin has made 57 appearances for Vitoria and has become an integral part of Pepa's squad.

He has previously played for FC Nordsjaelland and HB Koge.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more