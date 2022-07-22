Abdul Mumin: Spanish side Rayo Vallecano make offer to sign Ghana defender

Rayo Vallecano have made an offer to Vitoria SC defender Abdul Mumin ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Spanish La Liga club have joined La Liga rivals Valencia in pursuing the highly-rated Black Stars centre-back.

Mumin was a standout performer for the Portuguese club during the 2021/22 season, prompting serious interest from a number of clubs, especially Spain.

Vallecano are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season to improve on last season's performance, and the 24-year-old is seen as a good option.

Vitoria SC want 5 million euros for the player they signed for free in 2020.

Mumin has made 57 appearances for Vitoria and has become an integral part of Pepa's squad.