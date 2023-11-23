Abdul Salam Yakubu blasts Black Stars players after Comoros defeat

New Edubiase FC President Abdul Salam Yakubu has come to the defence of Chris Hughton amid calls for the Black Stars coach to be sacked over the team's recent poor performances.

Ghana have lost three of their last four games, including a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, sparking intense criticism of Hughton. However, Yakubu has defended the coach while being critical of the players.

"We have players playing in the Premier League and other top European clubs but when they assemble for a Black Stars game, they fail to perform," he told Asempa FM

"I think something is fundamentally wrong with the team and for me, it is not about Chris Hughton and his technical team.

"These players are good players and it is about time they come together and fight for the country.

"Chris Hughton is a top-class coach who has managed clubs in the Premier League so in terms of understanding the game, he is there so must task the players to improve their performance," he added.

Calls for Hughton's dismissal are growing louder, but he remains focused on leading the Black Stars to success in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the team's recent poor performances, Hughton is determined to turn things around and guide Ghana to victory in the tournament, which will take place in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars have been drawn into Group B of the competition, where they will face off against Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Egypt. It promises to be a challenging group, but Hughton is confident.