Abdul Salam Yakubu calls for opposition to GFA president Kurt Okraku in upcoming elections

New Edubiase President Abdul Salam Yakubu has expressed his concerns regarding the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and its president, Kurt Okraku.

Yakubu accuses Okraku of creating divisions within the football ecosystem and believes he should not go unopposed in the upcoming elections.

Okraku assumed office as the GFA president in 2019, and his first term is set to conclude in October of this year. The GFA Congress is yet to confirm the election date, but preparations for the process are already underway.

In an interview with Accra-based Onua FM, Abdul Salam Yakubu highlighted the divisive atmosphere fostered by the current GFA administration. He claimed that Okraku and his team have marginalized those who opposed him in the previous elections held in October 2019, resulting in the creation of numerous enemies within the football community.

Yakubu further emphasised that Okraku must face opposition in the upcoming elections. He confidently stated, "There are a lot of people ready to contest Kurt Okraku. Should the GFA open nominations today, many individuals would promptly submit their nomination forms to challenge the GFA President and Executive Council."