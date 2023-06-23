Abdul Salam Yakubu commends Kurt Okraku for achieving difficult World Cup feat

The President of New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu has applauded the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku for leading Ghana to their fourth World Cup appearance.

Having missed out in 2018, the Black Stars had to manage a contentious victory against South Africa propelling them to the playoffs where a star-studded Nigeria stood their way.

However, Ghana prevailed and sailed through thanks to a 1-1 draw in Abuja after a goalless first leg in Ghana giving Ghana an away advantage to make it to the World stage.

Abdul Salam Yakubu who has been a regular critic of the current GFA administration led by Okraku admitted in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, that the president did a good job which yielded the needed results.

"Kurt did something for which I was pleased, and that was to do well in making sure Ghana qualified to the World Cup. If he hadn't been firm, we would have missed the World Cup," he told Asempa FM.

"My hope was 2/10 that we would qualify because even the playoff look at the Nigerian team we stood no chance but his change to the technical team was great.

"I even questioned some of his technical appointment with regards to CK Ackonnor who I felt was taking us nowhere.

"Of all the things he's done, I'd say that's where he excelled." We've been to three world Cups before, and the World Cup is the larger festival that the entire world vied to attend."

Meanwhile, Ghana failed to go a step further than their previous appearance in 2015 as they suffered another group stage elimination at the 2022 World Cup.