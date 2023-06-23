Abdul Salam Yakubu defends Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

New Edubiase President Abdul Salam Yakubu has come to the defence of Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton in response to recent criticism.

Hughton has faced backlash following Ghana's goalless draw against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. This followed another draw against Angola, having struggled to beat the same opponents earlier.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Yakubu expressed his belief that it is too early to pass judgment on Hughton.

He pleaded for patience and expressed confidence that the coach will excel with the national team given time.

"He is a coach that I believe has a lot of qualities. I have watched him coach in the English Premier League. Playing in Africa is different and requires a different philosophy, which is why players like Inaki Williams come and struggle. It is the same for coaches," Yakubu stated.

He urged people to be patient with Hughton and assured them that things will eventually fall into place.

Yakubu highlighted the need to recognise the unique challenges and adjustments that come with coaching in Africa, emphasizing that success may take time to materialize.

Since assuming the role of head coach for the Black Stars, Hughton has overseen one victory and two draws in three games.

Hughton is however a win or draw against Central African Republic away from qualifying Ghana to next year's Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast.