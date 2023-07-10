Abdul Salam Yakubu walks out during GFA President's speech at 29th Ordinary Congress

President of New Edubiase Football Club Abdul Salam Yakubu stormed out during the GFA president Kurt Okraku's speech at the 29th Ordinary Congress.

The Congress which is being held at the Great Hall at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has sparked conversations amid the aggressive behaviour of the veteran football administrator.

Abdul Salam acted in response to certain 'jabs' thrown by the GFA boss who highlighted his administration's success in his first term having taken over in 2019.

However, Abdul Salam Yakubu said that a large portion of the speech was purely political in nature and had nothing to do with Congress.

“This is not Congress. You should have told me you came to do politics. I have things to do but I sacrificed them and paid for a flight only to be insulted over here,” he said.

“There are certain things that shouldn’t be said at Congress. I am very experienced in the game and I know what I’m saying. This is not how to hold a Congress. If you are a leader, you are supposed to be spoken for and not the other way around. Since he started the speech he’s been throwing jabs throughout than focusing on the main issues.

“So for what reason should I be there? Only those who have nothing to do will waste time there,” he said while walking out from the event.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku will seek another term as president of the association when his current term expires in October.

A few names have declared their intention to contest the presidency including former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Afriyie, former Regional Football Association (RFA) for Western Region Kojo Yankah as well as Bernard Amofah Jantuah of Berekum Chelsea.