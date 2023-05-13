GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Abdul Samed Salis delighted to return to action for RC Lens after three-game suspension

Published on: 13 May 2023
Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has shared his excitement after returning to action for RC Lens in their victory over Stade Reims on Friday night. 

The 23-year-old missed the games against AS Monaco, Toulouse and Olympique Marseille after seeing red in the match against Paris-Saint Germain last month.

His return was huge boost for Lens, who continued their fine run with a 2-1 win at home against Stade Reims, despite playing most of the match with ten men.

"Welded from the field to the stands. She's for 𝘃𝗼𝘂𝘀 , I missed you," wrote the midfielder on Twitter. 

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute through Arsenal loanee Folrain Balogun, who converted from the spot in the 23rd minute.

Lens responded before the break through Polish wing-back Przemyslaw Frankowski before captain Sekou Fofona sealed victory ten minutes after the break.

The victory keeps Lens three points adrift of leaders PSG, who have a game in hand.

Samed Salis has made 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Lens this season, having joined them from Clermont Foot last summer on a five-year deal.

