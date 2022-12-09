Abdul Samed Salis wants Ghana FA to keep current Black Stars team

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis says the team has gathered more experience from the World Cup and has suggested to the Ghana Football Association to maintain the current team for upcoming assignments.

According to the Clermont Foot midfielder, the current Black Stars team will need time to bond well with each other, a trait they lacked going into the World Cup.

Salis, who was among the break out stars in the Ghana team at the World Cup revealed team cohesion and familiarity was what was lacking in the squad.

"It was a good experience for us. We learnt many things from it [World Cup]."

“Even though we don’t know each other much we did well, though the nation is a bit sad because we were unable to qualify. We did our best, everyone gave his all, I think this team is very solid just that we don’t know each other,” he said in an interview with 3Sports as monitored by The Finder.

“To me, we are now building the team. We are learning because we don’t know each other, I think we could have done much more if we knew each other. I think that if the staff, management and the President, Kurt Okraku could keep the same team or make some additions because we have good players in Europe, it’s a build-up team and I think we have the qualities just that we don’t know each other much”

He added: “We need to work together and be more compact when we’re defending and help each other as we did against Portugal”.

Ghana had the youngest squad at the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars won one match and lost against Portugal and Uruguay to exit the competition after the group stage.

The Black Stars will now hope for a better outcome as they turn attention to the remainder of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.