Abdulai Gazale disappointed in performance of Kotoko players in Olympics defeat

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale was left disheartened by the poor showing of his team in their 2-0 defeat to Olympics on Thursday at the WAFA Stadium.

The Wonder Club claimed a well deserved win to over the defending champions to move out of the relegation zone.

Michael Osei got the opening goal in the 8th minute after heading home a lofted cross from Christopher Nettey.

Olympics doubled their lead six minutes from the interval through Emmanuel Akesseh, who scored his very first goal in the Ghanaian top-flight.

"Very disappointing. We came here to keep our winning record straight. Unfortunately, we couldn't get it right in the first 10-15 minutes. Our players didn't do well in the first 10-15 minutes," Gazale told StarTimes after full time.

"It's very disappointing to see a playing team like this who need to push up. Anytime we think we are coming on top something happen. In fact this one I was very disappointed the first half the way we played because if we were to play the way we played in the second half it wouldn't be the same result we just ended the game with," he added.

Kotoko remain eight points adrift of the top spot occupied by Aduana with their hopes of defending the league title gradually fading away.

By Suleman Asante