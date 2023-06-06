Abdulai Gazale promises to make Kotoko fans happy before season ends

Asante Kotoko stopgap coach, Abdulai Gazale says he wants to put smiles on the faces of the Kotoko faithful when they climax the season at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 11 2023.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Dreams FC on the final day of the 2022/23 premier league season. Amid poor attendance, Kotoko have failed to win their last three home games and Gazale's wish is to win in front of the fans.

He told Kessben Sports: "I am hoping that something we haven't done in the season, which is winning twice. I strongly believe that and I pray that the players will continue to listen and we go back to Baba Yara Stadium and make our supporters happy before the league ends."

By Suleman Asante