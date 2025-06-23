Abdulai Gazale resigns as Holy Stars head coach; set to be appointed Hearts of Oak assistant

Abdulai Gazale will be appointed Hearts of Oak assistant coach, GHANASoccernet.com can understands.

This comes after the young trainer parted ways with Ghana Premier League side Basake Holy Stars after just one season.

He prefers to work with his â€˜mentor’ MasUd Didi Dramani who has been handed the Hearts job.

Gazale has garnered some experience having worked at Asante Kotoko as youth coach and then interim head coach during the 2020/21 season.

In August 2024, he penned a three-year contract to take charge of Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana top-flight.

Gazale is also the Physical Education tutor at TI Ahmadiyyah Senior High School in Kumasi.