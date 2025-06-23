GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Abdulai Gazale resigns as Holy Stars head coach; set to be appointed Hearts of Oak assistant

Published on: 23 June 2025
Abdulai Gazale resigns as Holy Stars head coach; set to be appointed Hearts of Oak assistant
Abdulai Gazale

Abdulai Gazale will be appointed Hearts of Oak assistant coach, GHANASoccernet.com can understands.

This  comes after the young trainer parted ways with Ghana Premier League side Basake Holy Stars after just one season.

He prefers to work with his â€˜mentor’ MasUd Didi Dramani who has been handed the Hearts job.

Gazale has garnered some experience having worked at Asante Kotoko as youth coach and then interim head coach during the 2020/21 season.

In August 2024, he penned a three-year contract to take charge of Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana top-flight.

Gazale is also the Physical Education tutor at TI Ahmadiyyah Senior High School in Kumasi.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more