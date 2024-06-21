Abdulai Mukarama named Hasaacas Ladies Player of the Season

Abdulai Mukarama capped off the 2023/24 campaign in style by being named Hasaacas Ladies Player of the Season.

The forward had a significant impact on her return to the domestic league after a two-year hiatus.

Mukarama, formerly of Deportivo Alaves, joined Hasaacas ahead of the 2023/24 season and revitalised her career in the army green colours.

She scored 11 goals, including a crucial goal in the final, helping Yussif Basigi’s side reclaim the Women’s Premier League title.

In addition to Mukarama’s accolade, other players also received high recognition in Hasaacas Ladies' Club awards.

Veronica Baa Kuma was named the Fans’ Player of the Season for her stellar form throughout the campaign.

Her performance was particularly memorable in the final game of the season, where she scored a stunning goal against Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Abiba Issah was honoured by her teammates as the Players’ Player of the Season.

She played a versatile and instrumental role for the team, showcasing her talent in various positions.

Abiba particularly impressed spectators at the University of Ghana Stadium during the Champions of Champions game against Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

With the season concluded Hasaacas Ladies are now gearing up for the next season, starting with their participation in the WAFU B Champions League qualifiers in August, after winning the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title.