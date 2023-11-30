Abedi Pele confident Black Stars can secure 2023 AFCON title

Former Ghana star Abedi Pele has expressed his belief in the Black Stars' capacity to win the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

In an interview with Vision 1 FM, Pele said, "We will win. There will be our chances. We’ve been to finals three times, and I think our chance will be maybe this time or in the next four years we will be there."

Ghana are set to compete in Group B of the tournament, which runs from January 13, 2024, to February 11, 2024, alongside Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

The Black Stars have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.

Despite these setbacks, Pele remains optimistic about Ghana's prospects in the upcoming tournament. His confidence is likely rooted in the team's past achievements and their potential to learn from previous mistakes. With determined spirits and renewed effort, the Black Stars may indeed have a strong chance at claiming their fifth AFCON title.