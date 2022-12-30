Abedi Pele pays tribute to ‘mentor’ Brazil legend Pele

Ghana legend Abedi Ayew, nicknamed Pele has paid tribute to Brazil legend Pele, who died on Thursday.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento is the real name of the Brazilian.

He got Pele from mispronouncing the name of Vasco da Gama goalkeeper Bile in school. The nickname was meant to mock him for it, but the more he protested, the more the nickname stuck.

And the Ghanaian was given the nickname Pele due to his ability in football, which evoked comparisons to the Brazilian.

Reacting to Pele's death, the three-time African best wrote, "It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of my friend and mentor, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the greatest footballer to ever play the game."

"Pele, as he was affectionately known, was a global icon who symbolised the beautiful game of football. He inspired millions of generational kids in his native Brazil and across the globe."

"Personally, I was immensely inspired by his greatness, and to be likened to him and bear his iconic name throughout my playing time and beyond, is an absolute privilege and a priceless honour."

"Pele is synonymous with football, and football will never forget its king."

"Rest well, my mentor!" he added.

Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, taking home the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.