Abedi Pele stresses financial education at FIFA Governance Workshop

Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew 'Pele' has highlighted the importance of financial education in football, urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to share key lessons from the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop with local clubs.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day event at the Marriot Hotel in Accra on Friday, January 31, 2025, Pele emphasised the need for financial literacy among players and administrators.

“I played at the highest level and met people who invested in my career. Financial education is crucial, and I urge the GFA to pass on these lessons to our clubs,” he said.

The workshop, held from January 29 to 31, brought together representatives from 10 African nations, including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and Kenya.

It covered topics such as financial management, transparency, and accountability in football governance.

Led by FIFA’s Head of Financial Governance Christopher Suppiger, the program aimed to equip participants with strategies for financial sustainability.

Pele, a former Olympique Marseille star and UEFA Champions League winner, believes the workshop’s lessons can enhance African football’s financial stability.

He called on associations to educate clubs on best practices to ensure long-term growth in the sport.