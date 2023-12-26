Abedi Pele's absence in final cost Ghana the 1992 AFCON title, says Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey believes that the absence of Abedi Pele in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final cost the Black Stars the title.

Pele, who was the captain of the team, was suspended for the final due to accumulated cards after picking up a 'needless' one in the semi-final victory against Nigeria.

Speaking to Sienu TV, Lamptey recounted how he tried to plead with the referee not to give Pele a red card, but to no avail.

"I ran to the referee and pleaded with him not to give Abedi Pele a red card. I did that, but I think the word that he used maybe the referee was a bit frustrated and showed him a second yellow card," he said.

Lamptey believed that Pele's presence on the field would have made a significant difference in the final, which Ghana ultimately lost 11-10 in a marathon penalty shootout to Ivory Coast.

"I knew the final was going to be a war for us because (Pele) was a player who had achieved everything, and when he's on the pitch, it's like having three or four players who follow him and take advantage. I think his absence in the final cost us; we should have won that trophy," he added.

The 1992 final is one of three finals that Ghana have lost since they last won the AFCON in 1982.