Bibiani GoldStars forward, Abednego Tetteh has been named the Player of The Month for May/June.

Tetteh, who ended the 2022/23 Premier League season as the top scorer netted 7 goals in 5 matches to win the award at the expense of Samuel Ofori of Nsoatreman FC, Jonathan Sowah of Medeama SC and Ali Huzaif of Dreams FC.

A 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited will be presented to him as his reward.