Abednego Tetteh believes he would have been treated better at Kotoko or Hearts of Oak

Bibiani Gold Stars striker Abednego Tetteh has further underlined his annoyance with what he calls "unfair" treatment by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), claiming that he wouldn't have experienced such "discriminations" as a player for Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.

After a tough start to last season with King Faisal where he managed only two goals, the striker switched camps to Bibiani Gold Stars and eventually notched an impressive 18-goal tally to win the top scorer award.

However, two other strikers who had fewer goals than Tetteh—Hafiz Konkoni and Jonathan Sowah— in prior Black Stars call-ups were all given invites to the team, much to the frustration of the former Hearts of Oak forward.

Therefore, in an interview with Fox FM earlier this week, he expressed his unwillingness to keep competing in the Ghana Premier League.

Tetteh claimed in a subsequent conversation with Peace FM that he is experiencing this "discrimination" since he is not a member of a prestigious team like Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, or Dreams FC.

"If I was playing for Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko or play for Dreams FC would they do this to me," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"In my mind, I think it is discrimination that they are doing or I have wronged someone because I don't understand...," he added.