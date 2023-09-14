GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 September 2023
Abednego Tetteh believes he'd be treated differently if he played for Hearts, Kotoko, or Dreams

Abednego Tetteh, who clinched the golden boot award after emerging as the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League last season, has expressed his disappointment and frustration after being overlooked for a recent Black Stars call-up.

Tetteh netted an impressive 18 goals, with two coming for King Faisal and the remaining 16 for Bibiani Goldstars. Despite his remarkable achievement, he was not included in the recent Black Stars squad, while Medeama forward Jonathan Sowah, who scored 12 goals, secured a place in the team.

The snub has left Tetteh questioning the fairness of the Ghana Football Association and raising concerns of potential discrimination.

He even contemplated retiring from football altogether, believing that he would have received different treatment if he played for Ghanaian giants like Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

"In my mind, I think it is discrimination that they are doing, or I have wronged someone because I don't understand why they would offer me a 500 cedis voucher to go and look at my teeth," Tetteh stated during an interview with Peace FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com.

